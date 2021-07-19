Samsung announces 1,000 inches The Wall display with up to 16K resolution

Samsung today announced the 2021 model of the The Wall display with several improvements. The Wall comes with new AI processing technology, support for 120Hz frame rates, native 8K playback and versatile installation options. Also, you can now configure The Wall display with up to 1,000 inches and up to 16K resolution. You can learn more about 2021 The Wall display below.
- A new Micro AI Processor instantly analyzes and optimizes every frame of the video to deliver the best picture quality possible. By using up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology, the Micro AI Processor can optimize picture quality up to 8K resolution, enhancing contrast and removing noise.
- The Wall’s Black Seal Technology blankets the screen with perfect uniformity, creating a seamless canvas for purer black levels with enhanced depth delivering unparalleled contrast and immaculate detail.
- With 1,600 nits peak brightness, The Wall provides clear images that stand out even in bright room environments.
- Ultra Chroma technology produces narrower wavelengths that create RGB colors twice as pure and more accurate than conventional LEDs. Each LED is now up to 40% smaller, increasing the pure black space between pixels for enhanced color uniformity and higher picture contrast.
- With modular technology, The 2021 The Wall can be installed in a variety of positions, including concave, convex, ceiling, hanging, inclined and L-type.
- The 2021 model offers its most detailed picture yet with the industry’s first 8K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and Simple 8K playback.
- The Wall comes built with Micro HDR and Micro Motion features, featuring 20-bit processing to deliver a consistent picture quality
Source: Samsung
