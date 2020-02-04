The zaniest entry in the Saints Row series is officially heading to the Nintendo Switch, as Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is primed to launch on March 27th.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected contains both the Saints Row IV base game and all 25 DLC packs, including Enter the Dominatrix, How The Saints Save Christmas, and the almighty Dubstep Gun (Remix) pack.

It should be noted that Re-Elected doesn’t contain Gat Out Of Hell or the crossover DLC. There’s currently no word if Switch players will get to travel to the underworld any time soon, but we can hope!

You are the President of the United States of America, and you must save all of us on Earth. The Boss of the Saints has been elected to the Presidency of the United States but the Saints are just getting started. After a catastrophic alien invasion of Earth, led by the evil Overlord Zinyak, the Saints have been transported to a bizarro-Steelport simulation. With homies new and old at their side, and an arsenal of superpowers and strange weapons, they must fight to free humanity from alien granddaddy Zinyak’s mental grasp. The Saints have gone from the crackhouse to the Penthouse, to The White House – but now it’s up to you to free the world from Zinyak and his alien empire, saving the world in the wildest open world game ever, playable for the first time on Nintendo Switch.

The Switch version of Re-Elected is being ported by Deep Silver FISHLABS, who also worked on the Switch port of Saints Row: The Third.

Re-Elected will not only have the dynamic resolution that was incorporated into Saints Row: The Third, but will also have all the options and performance improvements from The Third’s latest patch. This means that Saints Row IV: Re-Elected should be in for a far smoother Switch launch than its predecessor.

While pre-orders for the game are open now, the official Saints Row Twitter says that more information regarding pre-orders will be available closer to launch. Happy gaming!