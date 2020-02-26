RSA, ServiceNow, and others join Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) is a membership program for ISVs that allows them to integrate their solutions with Microsoft security products to better defend against threats. MISA was launched in 2018 with 26 members. At RSA Conference this week, Microsoft announced that MISA now has 102 members. Some of the new members who joined the association include RSA, ServiceNow, and Net Motion. Learn more about their integrations below.
- New MISA member RSA is now using Azure Active Directory’s risky user data and other Microsoft security signals to enrich their risk score engine. Additionally, RSA also leverages the Graph Security API to feed their SIEM solution, RSA NetWitness with alerts from the entire suite of Microsoft Security solutions.
- The ServiceNow Security Operations integration with Microsoft Graph Security API enables shared customers to automate incident management and response, leveraging the capabilities of the Now Platform’s single data model to dramatically improve their ability to prioritize and respond to threats generated by all Microsoft Security Solutions and custom alerts from Azure Sentinel.
- Microsoft is pleased to welcome NetMotion, a connectivity and security solutions company for the world’s growing mobile workforce, into the security partner program. For IT teams, NetMotion delivers visibility and control over the entire connection from endpoint to endpoint, over any network, through integration with Microsoft Endpoint Manager (Microsoft Intune).
Source: Microsoft
