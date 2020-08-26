We already know rounded corners are the future of Windows, with Microsoft showing off such designs on a number of occasions.

Now the new look is coming to the built-in apps, with WindowsLatest reporting that the UI controls in apps such as Photos or Calculator are dropping the sharp corners rapidly.

This is likely due to implementing the new WinUI controls in the apps, which Microsoft is encouraging developers to do as a friendly way to ease into Fluent design.

So far the change has not percolated to the Windows shell itself, but from the screenshots Microsoft posted earlier (such as the one above), and the evidence of WinUIOnDesktop, WinUIDesktopActionCenter and WinUIDesktopStartMenu, it is only a question of time really.