Konami has announced that starting today, they will be delisting every edition of Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 from digital storefronts.

“We are currently working on renewing the licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game, therefore, we have made the temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3 and all products that include these games,” Konami revealed in a news post.

The full list of products that have been temporarily removed is available in the news post, but to summarise, you won’t be able to purchase Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty or Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater via digital storefronts on the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, or Nintendo 3DS. The games also won’t be available via GOG, Nvidia Shield, or PlayStation Now.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen copyrighted material force a publisher to delist their games, though it’s usually strictly licenced music causing the problem. Hopefully, since Konami is using “select historical archive footage,” renewing the licences shouldn’t be too much trouble.

Until licences get renewed or content gets removed, Konami is asking for our “patience and understanding as we work towards making these products available for purchase once again.”

There is currently no announced date for when these products will be reinstated.