Rockstar may bank $1b in Grand Theft Auto VI preorder & $3.2b more within first year

The release of Grand Theft Auto VI is just around the corner. And with that, folks over at Rockstar have every metric to be broken.

Researchers over at DFC Intelligence, quoted by Financial Times, expect that GTA VI will exceed $1 billion in pre-orders and make $3.2 billion within the first year. That’s already double that of the long-running Grand Theft Auto V, which was released back in 2013, and already more than even some of the biggest movies of 2024.

Last year, Rockstar said that GTA V has sold over 190 million units per September 2023, making it the best-selling game of the decade in the US. This contributed to a total of 410 million units sold across the entire GTA franchise and still isn’t a very up-to-date number.

GTA VI is launching in Q3 or Q4 of 2025, and if it doesn’t experience any delay, it would have been 12 years since the last Grand Theft Auto dropped. So, to say GTA VI is the most hotly-anticipated game of 2025 is an understatement—so much so that it won the Most Anticipated Game from The Game Awards this year.

In the most Rockstar fashion, GTA VI will first launch on Xbox and PlayStation consoles before making its way to PCs. GTA IV arrived on PC six months after consoles in 2008, and GTA V took 18 months to jump. Red Dead Redemption 2 also landed on PC over a year after the console release.