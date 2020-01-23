Support for Rocket League on macOS and Linux ending

Rocket League is set to get its final update on macOS and Linux in early March 2020, with online functionality being disabled for the two platforms and the game receiving no further updates.

Offline features, including local matches, career stats, and splitscreen play, will still be available for all macOS and Linux players.

PC players have nothing to worry about, as the PC version of the game will continue to function and update as normal.

Psyonix says the reason behind the withdrawal of support is due to wanting Rocket League “to be the best experience possible for all […] players” which “includes adapting to use new technologies.”

You’ll still be able to download and play the macOS and Linux versions of Rocket League but in-game features will be limited. That means that if you have to reinstall your Steam library for whatever reason, you’ll still be able to play Rocket League.

If you own Rocket League on a non-PC platform, you’ll also be able to install and play it on any computer that runs Windows 7 or newer if you ever decide to switch operating systems.

If you’re running Rocket League on a Mac, you can try using Apple’s Boot Camp tool. Likewise, Linux users can try using Steam’s Proton app or Wine. While Psyonix recommends these workarounds in its support post, it should be noted that none of these are officially supported by the company.

You can find a list of all offline features that should continue to function as normal on macOS and Linux after the final patch below:

Local Matches

Split-Screen Play

Garage/Inventory Your existing items will not be removed from your inventory.

Career Stats

Replays

Steam Workshop Maps These must be downloaded before final patch.

Custom Training Packs These also must be downloaded before final patch.



Below is a list of all the online features that will no longer work after the final update.