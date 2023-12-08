Rli-9000 Roku Error - Quick Troubleshooting Guide

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Troubled by the Rli-9000 Roku error code? Many users face this issue when they try to use the Spectrum app.

Read on to find out how to resolve this problem and resume watching your favorite shows.

What Is the Rli-9000 Reference Code?

Rli-9000 is an error code that appears on Roku TV when you try to access the Spectrum TV app. It often shows up while you’re logging in with your Spectrum Internet or TV credentials.

How To Fix Rli-9000 on Roku

Solution 01: Power Cycle Roku TV and Router

Shut down your Roku TV. Remove the power cable from the socket. Wait for 15-30 seconds. Now, plug it back in. Apply the same process for your router to power cycle it.

Solution 02: Watch Out for Spectrum Server Outage

Visit Spectrum’s profile on X (previously known as Twitter) to check if there’s a post on the server outage. Also, visit Is It Down Right Now to check if the website is down.

Solution 03: Check Internet Connection

Check if your internet connection is stable and strong and whether you’ve connected your Roku TV to the right network.

Highlight the Spectrum channel and press the Star (*) button on the remote. Choose the Check for updates option.

Wait for Roku to update the app. Reboot the TV.

Solution 05: Reinstall the Spectrum App

Select the Spectrum app from the channel list by highlighting it. Press the * button on the Roku remote. Choose Remove channel to uninstall it.

Now, restart the Roku TV. For that, go to the Settings. Navigate to System and move to System Restart. Choose Restart and wait for it to complete. Select Streaming Channels and press the OK button. Go to Search Channels and locate Spectrum there. Select Add Channel and wait until it gets added to your TV again.

After reinstallation, choose the Go to channel option to open the app.

Solution 06: Change Spectrum App Password

You may be unable to log in due to a security breach. Here’s how to change your password:

Tap on the Spectrum app icon on your smartphone to get to its login page. Tap on Forgot Username or Password?

Image credit: Spectrum YouTube

Enter your username, email, zip code, or phone number. Choose your preferred mode to receive the verification code. On the next screen, enter the code. Now, choose Reset password and enter the new password. After confirmation, try to open the app on your Roku TV with the new password.

Press the Home button on your remote. Select Settings and go to the System section. Go to System Update and choose Check now.

This will automatically check for any available updates and install it.

Solution 08: Clear Roku OS Cache

Press the Home button once. Now, on the remote control, press the Home button five times. Press the Up button once. Press the Rewind button twice. Press the Fast Forward button twice. After around 30 seconds, the Roku TV will shut down and restart.

Solution 09: Check Roku TV Compatibility

Click the Home button on your remote. Move to Settings and select System. Choose Software Update and select Check Now. Find and make a note of your Roku device model. Now, go to the Spectrum Support page. See if your model is included in the list.

Solution 10: Increase Roku TV Data Usage Limit

Press the Home button five times. Navigate to the Manual selection section. There will be different bitrate options. Choose 12Mbps, which is the highest one.

So far, you’ve learned the top methods to fix the Rli-9000 Roku error. If you’re still unable to resolve the issue, you need to contact Spectrum and Roku support.

If you found this article useful, feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section.