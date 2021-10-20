Ubisoft has announced Riders Republic’s Trial Week, a chance for free to try out the full game before launch, however, there’s a catch.

If you were thinking getting to play Riders Republic for a whole week before the game’s launch, all for free, was too good to be true, then you’re right, as, despite the trial going on for an entire week, you’re only able to experience the game for up for four hours.

While you might not have long, you will be able to experience literally everything the game has to offer if you’re quick enough, as this free trial gives you the full game to try out. This means that you’re free to bike, ski, snowboard, and wingsuit around the impressive map made up of seven US national parks.

If you want to participate in Riders Republic’s trial week, all you need to do is download the game of Xbox, PlayStation or PC, and jump into the action between the 21st and 27th of October. The free trial will have cross-progression with the full game, so any “sick rewards” that you earn in those brief four hours, you’ll get to keep.

Riders Republic is due to launch just after the free trial ends, on the 28th of October for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia.