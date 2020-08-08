Samsung launched its instantly iconic Samsung Galaxy Buds Live headset on the 5th, and the reviews have already started trickling in.

CNET gave the device a good going-over and found them discreet and comfortable, with responsive touch controls and good sound quality, particular on the base elements, with a lively and dynamic sound with good detail in the mids and highs.

What did not impress them was the Active Noise Cancellation, who’s impact they called “pretty mild” and certainly not better than the Apple Airpods Pro or Sony WF-1000x, both of which were much better, benefitting particularly from the closed design.

Despite those faults, however, CNET called them “amongst the best earbuds for 2020”, particularly for the design-conscious.

See their review below

YouTube channel MaxTech compared them to the market leader, the Apple Airpods Pro.

Like CNET, they loved the sound quality, saying it was clearly better than that of the Airpods Pro, but that the Active Noise Cancellation actually made noise more annoying, and generally recommended it not be activated at all.

Again, despite this fault, MaxTech recommended the Galaxy Buds Live over the Airpods Pro due to better sound quality and better value for money.

See their review below:

Pre-orders are now available with the headsets retailing for Â£179 in the UK, which is rather steep, but to sweeten the deal Samsung is offering a free Samsung Wireless Charger worth Â£50 for all those who pre-order before shipments begin on the 21st August 2020.

Galaxy Buds Live Tech Specs:

Name Samsung Galaxy Buds Live SM-R180 Weight 5.6 g Speaker 12mm driver, tuned by AKG Microphones 3, 2 internal, 1 Always On external Microphone Sensors Touch, Accelerometer, Hall sensor, proximity sensor Battery life 4.5 hrs talk time

5.5 hrs playback with ANC

7.5 hrs playback without ANC and AOM

20 with playback with case with ANC and AOM

28 hrs playbackÂ with case without ANC and AOM Extra rubber outer shells (3 sizes) for better fit. Charging USB-C, Qi wireless,Â 35 min of playback for 3 minutes charging Colours Mystic Black, Mystic White, Mystic Bronze Price 190 Euro, $170, Â£179

You can place your pre-order from Amazon here.