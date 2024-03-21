Reverbnation Downloader - 5 Convenient Options

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Looking for a dedicated Reverbnation downloader to save your favorite tunes for offline listening?

If you’ve been wondering how to download music from this platform, I’ve compiled five of the best ways to do it below. I’ve also provided a handy how-to guide with screenshots, so read on!

While researching the best Reverbnation downloader, I noticed that YT Saver was the most recommended on forums and social media. So, I decided to try it first.

It’s a stand-alone app that downloads audio and videos on Mac and Windows. Besides Reverbnation, it can download audio and video from over 10,000 other sites.

One of YT Saver’s advantages is its format versatility. You can choose the one that best suits your device’s compatibility or storage needs.

For music purists, high-fidelity formats like FLAC or WAV are the ideal choice, while others prefer the space-saving properties of MP3.

Additionally, it has a user-friendly interface. You simply need to copy the song’s URL and paste it into YT Saver’s designated field.

The app also has a batch download option that allows you to save your whole Reverbnation playlist.

Want to hide music you secretly listen to? YT Saver has a privacy mode that keeps your files in a hidden folder, away from judgy eyes.

Pros:

User-friendly interface.

Multiple format downloads.

Download media from over 10,000 sites.

Built-in browser.

Batch download capabilities.

Cons:

License prices are based on the platform you use YT Saver on.

There’s no online downloader or extension for your existing browser.

Some of the best features, like batch download, require a license.

Get YT Saver

Next, I tried Pastedownload. It’s an online media downloader that allows you to save audio and videos from over 1,000 sites, including Reverbnation.

Unlike YT Saver, it’s entirely online, so you don’t have to download an app. You simply paste the link to the Reverbnation song, and it’ll do the rest.

Moreover, you can access it on any device regardless of operating system.

However, Pastedownload has fewer options for the sound quality. You can only download MP3, WAV, and OGG formats for most songs.

It’s also relatively slow and might take a few refreshes to load the download links. Additionally, the site is full of spam advertisements that might redirect you to harmful sites.

In general, Pastedownloader is a convenient tool because it’s free and online. However, its spam ads, slow speed, and popups did test my patience during testing.

Pros:

The copy-paste-download process is straightforward and requires minimal technical knowledge.

No software installation is necessary, making it accessible from any device with a web browser.

Free to use.

Cons:

You have limited control over the download process compared to dedicated software.

Limited bitrates and formats for Reverbnation downloads.

Annoying ads and spam.

Get Pastedownload

iTubeGo is a dedicated media downloader app that offers a comprehensive set of tools.

One of the app’s key features is its high speed. I found it faster than most online downloaders.

Furthermore, iTubeGo supports batch downloading, allowing you to simultaneously save multiple songs or albums.

It also supports various audio formats, including MP3, M4A, and more. Additionally, you can choose your preferred bit rates of up to 256kbit/s.

However, it requires a subscription to access most features, including high-bit-rate downloads. The plans are also generally more expensive than those of competitors like YT Saver.

Pros:

Fast speeds.

Easy-to-use interface.

Potential for tailoring downloaded files to your preferences.

Supports batch downloads.

Cons:

Expensive subscriptions.

No online version or extensions.

Get iTubeGo

Aqua Tune is a dedicated music downloader from Acethinker. Unlike other tools on this list, it focuses on downloading music, not all media types.

The app is available for Mac and Windows, allowing you to save files from over 1,000 sites, including Reverbnation.

Moreover, it has an inbuilt browser that lets you search for your music and download it directly from Reverbnation. Alternatively, you can copy the song’s URL from another browser and paste it into Aqua Tube.

However, it limits you to MP3, WAV, and M4A formats. Fortunately, it allows you to select your bitrate between 128 Kbit/s and 320 Kbit/s.

Additionally, Aqua Tune has a free version that allows you to download MP3 songs at 128 Kbit/s. If you need higher-quality music, you have to pay for a subscription.

Pros:

Dedicated downloader supporting over 1,000 music sites.

Up to 320 Kbit/s file quality.

Fast downloads.

Cons:

Limited download formats.

High-quality music requires subscriptions.

Get Aqua Tune

Finally, I tried Free Video Converter Factory. It supports video downloads up to 8K quality. However, as an audio downloader, it only works with MP3 files.

As a result, if you don’t mind low-quality music from Reverbnation, you can use Video Converter Factory to save your favorite songs. It also works with 500 other sites, which is less than any other platform on this list.

However, it’s pretty fast and available on Mac and Windows.

Pros:

Free to use.

Available on Mac and Windows.

Fast downloads.

Cons:

Low-quality downloads.

Works with around 500 sites, which is less than most of its competitors.

Get Video Converter Factory

How To Download From Reverbnation

While many tools can download music from Reverbnation, YT Saver was the best one I tried. Here’s a quick guide:

Go to YT Saver’s website and download the app.

Once the app is installed, open Reverbnation and find the song you want to download.

Copy the song’s URL in the address bar.

Open YT Saver and click on Paste URL.

Paste your song’s URL and click on Download.

YT Saver will start downloading your song.

Is It Legal To Download From Reverbnation?

Yes, it’s legal to download music from ReverbNation if it’s free or if you purchased it. According to its Terms & Conditions:

Certain functionality of the Site may expressly permit you to download or copy Site Content, such as music or other materials files from the Site (“Site Downloads”).

Certain Site Downloads are available for free, and certain Site Downloads are only available by purchase (“Priced Downloads”).

Site Downloads are licensed to you only for personal, noncommercial use.

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only.

We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools.

We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed.

We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.

Reverbnation is an excellent source of unique music from independent artists you’ll not find anywhere else. I tried different methods, but YT Saver was the best Reverbnation downloader overall.

I liked its speed, built-in browser, and support for over 10,000 sites. However, its lack of a browser-based downloader or extension made it slightly inconvenient.