It’s still 10 days before the official launch of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but someone forgot to tell Carphone Warehouse, as they have already published microsites for both devices.

The selling points of the Google Pixel 6 are:

Pixel 6 is powered by Google Tensor, the first processor custom?made for Pixel. It’s fast, smart and secure. And it adapts to you. Pixel’s very own powerhouse. Google’s new custom-built chip keeps your phone fast, your games rich and your personal info safe. Up to 80% faster performance, so apps load quicker and gaming is more responsive. Plus, it saves power so your battery lasts longer.

Brand new cameras for your best photos ever. Capture more light and detail in every shot,1 get rid of distractions,2 and keep fast-moving subjects in focus. Google Tensor’s custom image processor lets Pixel’s brand new camera capture fun times and starry nights just how you remember them The brand new 50-megapixel camera has bigger sensors to help you capture more colour, more detail and 150% more light than Pixel 5. And with the ultrawide lens on the back, get even more of your world in the shot. Magic Eraser makes distractions disappear with a few taps. Remove strangers and unwanted objects in Google Photos, so the people and places that you capture remain the true stars. Portraits on Pixel highlight all people and the nuances of different skin tones beautifully and authentically. Motion Mode helps you capture crazy skateboarding tricks and wild beach waves in full motion. And add extra depth to make the scene come to life even more. Turn great moments into great photos with Face Unblur, which can de-blur a face to make it sharper

Fast, smart and personalised for you. Experience Pixel in a whole new way, with an all-day adaptive battery,3 proactive help and fluent Live Translate.

Advanced security helps you feel safe every day. Backed by the new Titan M2™ security chip, five years of updates and Security hub, your privacy and protection is built into Pixel. Google Tensor has an extra layer of protection and works with the next-gen Titan M2™ security chip to keep Pixel even more resilient to attacks.

An all-day battery you’ll love. Prioritises power for your favourite apps. Pixel’s all-day Adaptive Battery is everything a battery should be. It learns your favourite apps, so it doesn’t waste power on ones you rarely use When you turn on Extreme Battery Saver, the battery can last up to 48 hours, so there’s power when you really need it. You can even control which apps run while it’s on.

Ready for life’s little accidents. Pixel 6 is built from Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus,™ the toughest Gorilla Glass yet, with up to 2x better scratch resistance than previous Pixel phones. And with IP68 protection, it can take on water and dust with no problems.2 So it’s just as durable as it is beautiful.

The display adapts to you. The 6.4″ Smooth Display adjusts to what you’re doing.3 Its high refresh rate means more responsive gaming and scrolling. And high brightness mode lets you watch and play in bright sunlight.

A beautiful new experience that adapts to match your style. The reimagined interface is a whole new way to experience Pixel, with colours that reflect your personal style. Pixel learns what you need and puts it front and centre. At a Glance shows you the apps and info that you need, right when you need it – like when you get to the airport, your boarding pass will pop up on your screen

Easily call for help in emergencies. In an emergency, Pixel can automatically call for help, share your location or record a video. It can also detect if you may have been in a car crash and call for help if you’re unable to respond.

Switching is simple. It only takes a few steps to move your favourites from your old mobile phone and get going on Pixel. Just use the Quick Switch adaptor to transfer messages, contacts and photos to your new device.

Even the wireless charger is smart. The new Pixel Stand is twice as powerful. And while your Pixel 6 is charging, you can use it as a smart display to see pictures from Google Photos or control your smart home. Charge your Google products and other USB-C® devices quickly with the 30 W USB-C® Charger. And it’s compact enough to take wherever you go.

Protect your phone beautifully. The Pixel 6 Case is made with a translucent material that lets the phone shine through, and it’s thoughtfully designed with over 30% recycled plastics



