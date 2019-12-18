The minimum system requirements for the Resident Evil 3 remake have been revealed thanks to Steam and the good news is that anyone with a half decent gaming rig should have absolutely no trouble getting it to run.

The Resident Evil 3 Remake launches on April 3rd, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The remake comes bundled with Project Resistance, a previously announced 4v1 multiplayer game set in the Resident Evil universe.

Below are the minimum system requirements to run the game, courtesy of Steam:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit Required) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM DirectX: Version 11



These specs are identical to the minimum ones required for the Resident Evil 2 remake so, if your PC can run that game, you’ll be completely fine. If you’re not too sure what it’ll look like on your computer, you can always download the free Resident Evil 2 R.P.D. Demo and see for yourself.

If the Resident Evil 3 remake is even half as good as the Resident Evil 2 Remake, fans are in for a treat. In the official MSPoweruser review, we gave Resident Evil 2 an entire and highly coveted 10/10, saying that it raises the bar for survival horror and video games as a whole.

Resident Evil 3 first came out on PlayStation in 1999, before later receiving ports for Windows, Dreamcast, and GameCube. Set 24 hours before the events of Resident Evil 2, the game follows former Special Tactics And Rescue Service member Jill Valentine as she attempts to escape from the hazardous Raccoon City.

You can pre-order the Resident Evil 3 Remake on Steam here. If you pre-order the game, you’ll receive the Classic Costume Pack for free.