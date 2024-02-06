Resident Evil 3, Madden NFL 24 and more titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

Microsoft today announced that Madden NFL 24, Tales of Arise, PlateUp!, Resident Evil 3 and more titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass in Feb 2024. The following titles will be available on console, PC and cloud starting today. Find the list of games and their schedule below.

Week of February 5:

· Anuchard, February 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

· Train Sim World 4, February 7 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

· Madden NFL 24, February 8 (Console and PC)

Week of February 12:

· Resident Evil 3, February 13 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

· A Little To The Left, February 14 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

· Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, February 14 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

· PlateUp!, February 15, (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Week of February 19:

· Return to Grace, February 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The following perks will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members:

Mighty Doom: Cacodemon Mini Slayer Cosmetic

F1 23: Champions Upgrade

The Sims 4: Jungle Adventure Pack

Smite: Year 11 Starter Pack

Microsoft also mentioned that Galactic Civilizations III (PC) and Opus: Echo of Starsong (Cloud, Console, and PC) will be leaving Game Pass this month.