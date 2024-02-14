Research scientist Andrej Karpathy leaves OpenAI, again

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Andrej Karpathy is now a popular name, but that wasn’t the case when he first left OpenAI back in 2017. Well, Karpathy is leaving the AI firm for the second time, but this time around, the reason behind his departure is not joining a rival company. Instead, the former research scientist wants to pursue his “personal projects”.

“Hi everyone yes, I left OpenAI yesterday. First of all nothing “happened” and it’s not a result of any particular event, issue or drama (but please keep the conspiracy theories coming as they are highly entertaining :)).,” Karpathy wrote on the X platform. “My immediate plan is to work on my personal projects and see what happens.” However, he hasn’t shared details on what’s coming next.

Confirming the departure, an OpenAI spokesperson has said that a senior researcher who worked closely with Karpathy will now take over the responsibilities. “Andrej is departing to pursue personal projects. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and wish him the best. His responsibilities have transitioned to a senior researcher who worked closely alongside Andrej,” the spokesperson said (via TechCrunch).

Andrej Karpathy has a YouTube channel. His last two videos got more than one million views each. Maybe he will announce more details on what he’s working on through his YouTube videos or via other social media platforms like X (previously known as Twitter). So, if you’re excited to see what’s next from the AI expert, make sure you follow him on X (@karpathy) and subscribe to his YouTube Channel.