Report: Microsoft may acquire Discord for more than $10 billion

Bloomberg today reported that Microsoft is in discussions to acquire Discord for more than $10 billion. Discord has been talking to number of potential buyers including Microsoft, but no deal has been finalized yet.

Microsoft may acquire Discord and include the premium tier of Discord as part of Xbox Game Pass subscription. Even though Discord started as a communication platform for gamers, it has now become one of the easiest way to talk over voice, video, and text. Discord now has more than 250 million registered users and 100 million monthly active users.

Source: Bloomberg