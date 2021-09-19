It is not a rumour that Tesla is working on an affordable Tesla EV that will retail for around $25,000.

What has been unclear, unfortunately, like many of Elon Musk’s products is exactly when it will arrive.

While we wait, Russian website Kolesa have decided to turn Tesla China’s early concept into a more realistic render of what a European version of the hatchback would look like.

The original render, from a design competition in China, looked like this.

Kolesa’s version looks somewhat less futuristic, but would not look out of place on any European road.

Gallery

Kolesa notes that while the car was originally envisioned for the Chinese market, Tesla Berlin has also been involved in the project, so we should expect to see some decidedly European lines, especially since the compact car market is particularly popular on the continent.

Elon Musk has recently said the company is only looking at producing the affordable EV sometime in 2023, when battery prices have dropped sufficiently to make it viable.

He also suggested the car may be designed for the autonomous market, and come without pedals or a steering wheel, something which will likely push the project out even further.

Given Tesla’s current booming sales and supply constraint, we can understand why Tesla may be putting their more affordable car on the back burner. The company will however have to contend with a booming range of low-cost Chinese EVs which may capture the market long before Tesla can arrive to address it.

via InsideEV