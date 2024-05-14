Remember old HP OmniBook? This classic laptop will reportedly return in 2024 with AI

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

HP OmniBook laptops were a weird one. It was a classic brand back in the ’90s and early 2000s, but apparently, the Palo Alto tech giant is reportedly reviving the brand after killing it in 2002.

It comes with a catch: more support for artificial intelligence (AI) features, just like any other laptops released this year.

Folks over at WinFuture exclusively managed to get their hands on high-quality and detailed renders of the HP OmniBook 2024. The revival comes with a lot of tweaks in the design (duh), seemingly sporting a 14-inch display option.

No words on the inside just yet, but with a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard and HP’s very own AI logo, there should be AI features natively supported by this laptop. It apparently cuts the number of ports available: only two USB Type-C, one is USB 4.0 compatible, a single USB-A, and a 3.5mm jack for headphones.

Rumors also suggest that the laptop will bear an ARM chip, but it’s best to take this with a grain of salt.

The hotly-anticipated AI Explorer, for example, has a minimum requirement of 16GB of RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, and 225GB of total storage, which isn’t a chicken feed so it’s safe to expect that this laptop will somewhat follow that threshold.