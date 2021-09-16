Last month, Microsoft announced that Ignite conference will be held digitally on November 2-4, 2021. In the Ignite conference, you can expect latest product demos, Q&A with Microsoft experts, technical deep-dives, and more. Also, the event will be free and open for everyone.

Hear directly from Microsoft’s tech leaders Satya Nadella, Vasu Jakkal, James Phillips, Alysa Taylor, Jared Spataro, Mitra Azizirad, amongst others, on the latest in cloud, productivity, collaboration, security, and application development. Join us for a truly interactive environment, as we share news about Microsoft Azure, Security, Microsoft 365, Power Platform and more.

The registration is now open for Microsoft Ignite conference. You must be registered to gain full access to all digital breakout sessions, Connection Zone, and Learning Zone activities.

You can register for Microsoft Ignite here.