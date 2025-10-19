Recovering Data From A Damaged Hard Drive

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Losing data from a damaged hard drive can be a stressful experience. Whether it’s caused by physical damage, logical errors, or file corruption, the potential loss of valuable documents, photos, and other important files is concerning. Fortunately, several software solutions are available to help you attempt data recovery from a damaged hard drive.

This article explores some of the best “Recover Damaged Hard Drive Software” options on the market, providing insights into their features, capabilities, and pricing. We’ll also cover some general tips for data recovery and answer some frequently asked questions.

What Software Can Recover Data From a Damaged Hard Drive?

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is a user-friendly software solution known for its comprehensive data recovery capabilities. It supports various file types and storage devices, including damaged hard drives, SSDs, USB drives, and memory cards. The software offers both quick and deep scan options to locate lost or deleted files. Its intuitive interface makes it accessible to users of all technical skill levels.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is suitable for recovering data from various scenarios, including accidental deletion, formatting, partition loss, and virus attacks. It also supports recovering data from RAW partitions and bootable media.

Recovers data from a variety of storage devices

Offers both quick and deep scan options

User-friendly interface

Supports RAW partition recovery

Pricing: Free (limited recovery), Pro version starts at $69.95 per month.

Stellar Data Recovery

Stellar Data Recovery is a powerful data recovery tool that caters to both home users and businesses. It supports a wide range of file types and storage devices, including damaged hard drives, SSDs, and RAID arrays. The software offers advanced features such as disk imaging, which allows you to create a copy of your damaged hard drive to prevent further data loss during the recovery process.

Stellar Data Recovery is capable of recovering data from various data loss scenarios, including accidental deletion, formatting, partition loss, and virus attacks. It also supports recovering data from encrypted drives and virtual machines.

Supports a wide range of file types and storage devices

Offers advanced features such as disk imaging

Recovers data from encrypted drives and virtual machines

Advanced RAID recovery

Pricing: Standard version starts at $59.99 per year.

Recuva

Recuva is a free data recovery software developed by Piriform, the same company behind CCleaner. While it offers a free version with basic recovery capabilities, a professional version is also available with advanced features such as virtual hard drive support and automatic updates. Recuva is known for its ease of use and speed, making it a good option for quick data recovery tasks.

Recuva is suitable for recovering data from accidentally deleted files, emptied recycle bins, and formatted drives. It also supports recovering data from damaged hard drives and memory cards.

Free version available

Easy to use

Fast scanning speed

Secure overwrite feature

Pricing: Free version available, Pro version is $19.95.

Disk Drill

Disk Drill is a comprehensive data recovery software that offers a range of features, including data protection, data backup, and data recovery. It supports a wide range of file types and storage devices, including damaged hard drives, SSDs, USB drives, and memory cards. The software offers advanced scanning algorithms to locate lost or deleted files, even from severely damaged drives.

Disk Drill is capable of recovering data from various data loss scenarios, including accidental deletion, formatting, partition loss, and virus attacks. It also supports recovering data from RAW partitions and bootable media. Disk Drill also offers data protection features like Recovery Vault and Guaranteed Recovery.

Comprehensive data recovery software

Offers data protection features

Supports a wide range of file types and storage devices

Advanced scanning algorithms

Pricing: Free (500MB recovery), Pro version starts at $89.

TestDisk

TestDisk is a powerful, open-source data recovery tool primarily designed to recover lost partitions and make non-bootable disks bootable again. While it’s more technical than some of the other options, its capabilities for partition recovery are exceptional. It’s command-line interface might be intimidating to some users, but its effectiveness is well-documented.

TestDisk is particularly useful for recovering data after partition table errors, accidental partition deletion, or boot sector corruption. It can also rebuild boot sectors and fix file system errors.

Open-source and free

Powerful partition recovery capabilities

Can rebuild boot sectors

Fixes file system errors

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison Table

Feature EaseUS Data Recovery Stellar Data Recovery Recuva Disk Drill TestDisk Free Version Yes (Limited) No Yes Yes (500MB) Yes File Types Supported Wide Wide Common Wide Specific types Disk Imaging Yes Yes No Yes No RAID Recovery Yes Yes No Yes Yes Encryption Recovery Yes Yes No Yes No User Interface User-friendly User-friendly Easy to use User-friendly Command-line Price $69.95/month $59.99/year $19.95 $89 Free

Choosing the right data recovery software depends on your specific needs and technical expertise. Consider the severity of the damage, the type of files you need to recover, and your budget when making your decision.

Tips for Data Recovery

Stop Using the Drive: Immediately stop using the damaged hard drive to prevent further data loss.

Immediately stop using the damaged hard drive to prevent further data loss. Create a Disk Image: If possible, create a disk image of the damaged drive before attempting any recovery.

If possible, create a disk image of the damaged drive before attempting any recovery. Use a Separate Drive: Save recovered files to a separate drive to avoid overwriting existing data.

Save recovered files to a separate drive to avoid overwriting existing data. Seek Professional Help: If the data is critical and the software solutions fail, consider seeking professional data recovery services.

FAQ

What causes hard drive damage?

Hard drive damage can be caused by physical factors like impact, heat, or water damage, as well as logical issues like file system corruption, viruses, or power surges.

Can data be recovered from a physically damaged hard drive?

Sometimes. The success of data recovery from a physically damaged hard drive depends on the extent of the damage. In severe cases, professional data recovery services might be necessary.

How long does data recovery take?

The time it takes to recover data from a damaged hard drive depends on the size of the drive, the extent of the damage, and the software used. It can range from a few hours to several days.

Is it safe to use data recovery software?

Most reputable data recovery software is safe to use, but it’s important to download it from a trusted source to avoid malware. Always back up your data before attempting any recovery process.

What is the best data recovery software?

The best data recovery software depends on your specific needs and technical expertise. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, Stellar Data Recovery, Recuva, Disk Drill, and TestDisk are all popular options with different strengths and weaknesses.

Safeguarding Your Data

Data recovery software offers a lifeline when faced with hard drive damage. By understanding the available options and following best practices, you can increase your chances of successfully recovering your valuable data.

Related reading