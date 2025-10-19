How To Change Brightness In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Adjusting the screen brightness in Windows 11 is a simple yet crucial task for optimizing your viewing experience and conserving battery life. Whether you’re working in a dimly lit room or battling the glare of direct sunlight, knowing how to quickly and easily change the brightness can significantly improve your comfort and productivity. This guide will walk you through several methods for adjusting your screen brightness in Windows 11.

From using keyboard shortcuts to diving into the settings menu, we’ll cover all the bases to ensure you can find the method that works best for you. By the end of this guide, you’ll be a pro at controlling your screen brightness, allowing you to adapt to any lighting condition with ease.

What Are The Ways To Adjust Screen Brightness In Windows 11?

Using Keyboard Shortcuts

Many laptops have dedicated keys for adjusting screen brightness. These are usually function keys (F1, F2, etc.) that have a sun or brightness icon.

Locate the brightness keys on your keyboard. They usually have a sun or lightbulb icon. Press the key to increase the brightness. Press the key to decrease the brightness. You may need to hold down the “Fn” key while pressing the brightness keys on some laptops.

Adjusting Brightness Through the Action Center

The Action Center provides quick access to common settings, including brightness.

Click the Action Center icon in the bottom-right corner of your screen (it looks like a speech bubble or a set of sliders). Locate the brightness slider. Drag the slider to the left to decrease brightness or to the right to increase it.

Changing Brightness in Windows Settings

The Settings app offers more granular control over display settings.

Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Click on “System.” Select “Display.” Use the brightness slider under “Brightness & color” to adjust the brightness level.

Using the Mobility Center (Laptops Only)

The Mobility Center is a convenient tool for managing laptop-specific settings.

Press the Windows key + X to open the Quick Link menu. Select “Mobility Center.” Use the brightness slider to adjust the brightness level.

Adjusting Brightness Using Command Prompt (Advanced)

For more advanced users, the Command Prompt can be used to adjust brightness.

Open Command Prompt as an administrator (search for “cmd,” right-click, and select “Run as administrator”). Type the following command and press Enter: powershell (Get-WmiObject -Namespace root/WMI -Class WmiMonitorBrightnessMethods).WmiSetBrightness(1,50) (This sets the brightness to 50%). Replace “50” with the desired brightness level (0-100).

Tips For Optimal Brightness Settings

Consider your surroundings: Adjust your brightness based on the ambient light. Lower brightness in dark rooms and higher brightness in bright environments.

Adjust your brightness based on the ambient light. Lower brightness in dark rooms and higher brightness in bright environments. Use adaptive brightness: Enable adaptive brightness in Settings > System > Display to let Windows automatically adjust brightness based on ambient light.

Enable adaptive brightness in Settings > System > Display to let Windows automatically adjust brightness based on ambient light. Battery life: Lowering your brightness can significantly extend your laptop’s battery life.

Finding The Perfect Brightness Level For You

Adjusting the brightness on your Windows 11 device is a simple task with multiple avenues for customization. Whether you prefer using keyboard shortcuts, the Action Center, or the Settings app, you can easily adapt your screen brightness to suit your environment and needs.

FAQ

How do I fix the brightness slider missing in Windows 11? Try updating your display drivers, checking for Windows updates, or restarting your computer.

Why is my screen brightness stuck on Windows 11? This could be due to outdated drivers or a conflict with power settings. Update your drivers and check your power plan settings.

Can I adjust brightness on an external monitor? Yes, usually through the monitor’s physical buttons or on-screen display (OSD) menu.

How do I enable adaptive brightness in Windows 11? Go to Settings > System > Display and enable “Change brightness automatically when lighting changes.”

What is the best brightness level for my eyes? This is subjective, but a good starting point is to adjust the brightness until the screen matches the ambient light in your room.

Comparison of Brightness Adjustment Methods

Method Ease of Use Granularity Speed Best For Keyboard Shortcuts Easy Low Fast Quick adjustments on the go Action Center Easy Medium Fast Quick adjustments, readily accessible Windows Settings Medium High Medium Fine-tuning and adaptive brightness Mobility Center Medium Medium Medium Laptop-specific settings management Command Prompt Hard High Medium Advanced users and scripting

