AOL Mail Sign Up: A Step-by-Step Guide To Creating An Account

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Creating an AOL Mail account is a straightforward process that allows you to access a range of features, including email, instant messaging, and news updates. Whether you’re looking for a new email address or simply want to explore what AOL Mail has to offer, this guide will walk you through each step of the AOL Mail sign up process.

This comprehensive guide provides a detailed, easy-to-follow walkthrough of creating an AOL Mail account. By following these steps, you’ll be able to quickly set up your new email address and start enjoying all the benefits of AOL Mail. Let’s dive in!

How Do I Create an AOL Mail Account?

1. Visit the AOL Sign-Up Page

Open your preferred web browser and go to the AOL website. You can find the sign-up page by searching “AOL sign up” on any search engine or by directly typing “aol.com” into your browser’s address bar.

2. Click on the “Join” Button

Once you’re on the AOL homepage, look for the “Join” button, usually located in the upper-right corner of the screen. Click this button to begin the account creation process.

3. Enter Your Personal Information

You will be directed to a registration form. Here, you’ll need to provide the following information:

First Name: Enter your first name.

Enter your first name. Last Name: Enter your last name.

Enter your last name. Desired Email Address: Choose a username for your AOL email address. This will be part of your email address ([email protected]).

Choose a username for your AOL email address. This will be part of your email address ([email protected]). Password: Create a strong password that includes a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

Create a strong password that includes a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Mobile Phone Number: Enter your mobile phone number for account verification and recovery purposes.

Enter your mobile phone number for account verification and recovery purposes. Birthdate: Enter your birthdate (Month, Day, Year).

4. Verify Your Phone Number

After filling out the form, click the “Continue” button. AOL will send a verification code to the mobile phone number you provided.

Enter the verification code you received via SMS into the designated field on the AOL website. Click “Verify” to proceed.

5. Complete the Registration

Once your phone number is verified, your AOL Mail account is successfully created. You will be automatically logged in to your new AOL Mail inbox.

6. Explore Your AOL Mail Account

Take some time to explore the AOL Mail interface. You can customize your settings, import contacts, and start sending and receiving emails.

Tips for a Secure AOL Mail Account

Use a Strong Password: A strong password is crucial for protecting your account. Make sure it’s unique and difficult to guess.

A strong password is crucial for protecting your account. Make sure it’s unique and difficult to guess. Enable Two-Factor Authentication: For added security, enable two-factor authentication in your account settings. This requires a second verification method (like a code from your phone) in addition to your password.

For added security, enable two-factor authentication in your account settings. This requires a second verification method (like a code from your phone) in addition to your password. Keep Your Recovery Information Up-to-Date: Ensure your recovery email address and phone number are current so you can regain access to your account if you forget your password.

Ensure your recovery email address and phone number are current so you can regain access to your account if you forget your password. Be Cautious of Phishing Emails: Be wary of suspicious emails asking for your personal information. AOL will never ask for your password or other sensitive details via email.

AOL Mail vs. Other Email Providers

Here’s a quick comparison of AOL Mail against some popular email providers:

Feature AOL Mail Gmail Outlook Storage Unlimited 15 GB (shared with Google Drive & Photos) 15 GB (shared with OneDrive) Ad Support Yes Yes Yes Interface User-friendly, classic interface Modern, feature-rich interface Modern, business-oriented interface Security Standard security features Advanced security features Advanced security features Integrated Apps AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) integration Google Workspace integration Microsoft Office integration

Enjoying Your New AOL Mail Account

With your new AOL Mail account set up, you can now take advantage of its features for communication, organization, and staying connected. Explore the various tools and settings to tailor your experience to your specific needs.

FAQ

How do I recover my AOL Mail password? Go to the AOL sign-in page and click “Forgot Password.” Follow the prompts, which may involve verifying your identity through your recovery email or phone number.

Is AOL Mail free? Yes, AOL Mail is a free email service.

Can I access AOL Mail on my mobile device? Yes, you can access AOL Mail through the AOL app or via a mobile web browser.

How much storage does AOL Mail offer? AOL Mail offers unlimited storage.

How do I delete my AOL Mail account? You can delete your AOL Mail account by going to the AOL account termination page and following the instructions. Be sure to back up any important data before deleting your account.

Related reading