While HTTPS protects the content of your Internet traffic, snoops like your ISP can still see exactly which websites you visited by knowing which DNS addresses you are looking up.

Now Mozilla has however enabled DNS over HTTPS (DoH) by default for US users. DNS over HTTPS is an internet privacy technology which encrypts DNS connections and hides them in the common HTTPS traffic- making it impossible for third parties to know which websites you are perusing. It also uses a completely separate DNS server from your PC and ISP, meaning your internet traffic is completely private from your ISP.

Today, we know that unencrypted DNS is not only vulnerable to spying but is being exploited, and so we are helping the internet to make the shift to more secure alternatives. We do this by performing DNS lookups in an encrypted HTTPS connection. This helps hide your browsing history from attackers on the network, helps prevent data collection by third parties on the network that ties your computer to websites you visit.

Non-US Firefox users also have the option to enable DoH via the Settings:

Go to Settings > General > Network Settings Click on the Settings button on the right. Enable DNS over HTTPS by clicking. A checkbox will then appear. This will change your encrypted DNS requests to Cloudflare.

Users also have the option to choose NextDNS as the provider, instead of Cloudfare:

Go to Settings > General > Network Settings Click the Settings button on the right. Enable DNS over HTTPS, then use the pulldown menu to select the alternative.

Download the latest version of Firefox here.

Source: Mozilla , Via: Neowin