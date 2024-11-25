READ: YouTube publishes former CEO Susan Wojcicki's final letter written in "final weeks" before passing

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

YouTube has recently posted an unpublished letter from former CEO Susan Wojcicki, written in the “final weeks of her life” before her passing in August 2024.

Recognizing November as Lung Cancer Awareness Month, YouTube’s current head Neal Mohan shares the heartfelt letter.

“My life changed dramatically after that day. I decided to resign from my role as CEO of YouTube, to focus on my health and my family. I was able to live an almost normal life, thanks to modern medicine,” the blog post reads, which was initially planned to be posted this fall.

Despite her diagnosis, she continued to serve on various boards and focused on advancing cancer research, especially for lung cancer, which remains the leading cause of cancer death in women and is underfunded compared to other cancers.

“Life is unpredictable for everyone, with many unknowns, but there is a lot of beauty in everyday life. My goals going forward are to enjoy the present as much as possible and fight for better understanding and cures for this disease,” it reads.

Wojcicki passed away in August 2024 after a two-year battle with lung cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2022.

An important person during Google’s early formative back in the late ’90s, she left YouTube last year in a decision that she said was to pursue “personal projects.” Despite the diagnosis, she still continued to serve on the board of companies like Salesforce, Planet Labs, and Waymo, as well as non-profits.