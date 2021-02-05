Razer announces new Thunderbolt 4 Dock with Chroma RGB lighting

Razer yesterday announced the new Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock with 10 ports, fast data transfer rates up to 40Gbps, and dual 4K video output support. It comes with a matte black aluminum finish with Razer Chroma RGB lighting that runs along the bottom.
Tech Specs:
Connection Type:
- Thunderbolt™ 4
Input & Output:
- 4 x Thunderbolt™ 4 (USB-C)
- 3 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2
- 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
- SD Card Reader, UHS-II
Audio:
- 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo port
Display Output:
- Up to Two [email protected] or Single [email protected]
Compatibility:
- Windows 10 PCs w/Thunderbolt™4 Port or Thunderbolt™3 Port
- Mac Systems w/M1 Processors*
- Mac Systems w/Thunderbolt™3 Port running MacOS 11.1 Big Sur or Later
Laptop Power Delivery:
- Up to 90 Watts via USB-C
Thunderbolt™ 4 Cable Length:
- 0.8 M / 2.62 FT
Adaptor:
- 135W Power adaptor
Finish:
- Black aluminum
Razer Chroma™ Support:
- Razer Chroma™ Underglow
Dimensions:
- 7.48″ x 2.93″ x 1.06″
- 190 mm x 74.5 mm x 27 mm
Weight:
- 338 g / 0.75 lbs
Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma is now available for pre-order for $329.99 USD.
