Razer announces new Thunderbolt 4 Dock with Chroma RGB lighting

by Pradeep

 

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock

Razer yesterday announced the new Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock with 10 ports, fast data transfer rates up to 40Gbps, and dual 4K video output support. It comes with a matte black aluminum finish with Razer Chroma RGB lighting that runs along the bottom.

Tech Specs:

Connection Type:

  • Thunderbolt™ 4

Input & Output:

  • 4 x Thunderbolt™ 4 (USB-C)
  • 3 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
  • SD Card Reader, UHS-II

Audio:

  • 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo port

Display Output:

Compatibility:

  • Windows 10 PCs w/Thunderbolt™4 Port or Thunderbolt™3 Port
  • Mac Systems w/M1 Processors*
  • Mac Systems w/Thunderbolt™3 Port running MacOS 11.1 Big Sur or Later

Laptop Power Delivery:

  • Up to 90 Watts via USB-C

Thunderbolt™ 4 Cable Length:

  • 0.8 M / 2.62 FT

Adaptor:

  • 135W Power adaptor

Finish:

  • Black aluminum

Razer Chroma™ Support:

  • Razer Chroma™ Underglow

Dimensions:

  • 7.48″ x 2.93″ x 1.06″
  • 190 mm x 74.5 mm x 27 mm

Weight:

  • 338 g / 0.75 lbs

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma is now available for pre-order for $329.99 USD.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments