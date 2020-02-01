Update: Microsoft has now pulled the Rainway App from both the Windows and Xbox Store.

After a successful launch, the streaming application allowed users to steam PC games to their Xbox using a fairly lag-free solution.

However, Rainway’s CEO took to the Rainway App official Discord server to announce that Microsoft requested the product to be taken down.

Xbox’s appearance as a more open platform than rivals Sony and Nintendo is set to continue as the Rainway Xbox Beta makes its way to Xbox One consoles.

“Unfortunately, due to unforseen circumstances, Microsoft has asked us to remove Rainway from the App Store. We are working with Microsoft to bring Rainway back to the Xbox.”

Those who already installed the Rainway App will still be able to use the product.

Original Story:

Rainway allows users to stream their desktop games from a host PC to their console. For example, players can use their PC to stream a game of Shenmue 3 – a title that’s unavailable on Xbox – to their console.

Rainway is free to download and use. All users need to do is download the application from both the Microsoft Store and the Xbox Store on their PC and console devices.

“With the release of the Rainway for Xbox Beta, users can now enjoy games such as Nioh, Journey, Beyond Two Souls, Shenmue 3, Detroit: Become Human, and other PC exclusive titles on their Xbox One,” Rainway says in their official press release.

“Rainway for Xbox gives players the freedom to enjoy the high-quality graphics of PC, but from the comfort of their couch on the big screen. Our games-first UI offers users their own personal ‘Netflix for games’ right in their living room. During the Rainway for Xbox Beta, users can expect features such as 4k streaming, local multiplayer/co-op, voice chat, and much more to make an appearance. Rainway for Xbox is also the first app offered by Rainway, Inc., to provide Parental Controls.”

To download the Rainway Xbox Beta, click here to go to the app’s Microsoft Store page.