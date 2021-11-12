After being delayed until sometime in 2022 earlier this year, Ubisoft has confirmed that Rainbow Six Extraction will launch this January 20th.

Alongside this newly announced release date, Ubisoft also unveiled the Buddy Pass system, allowing friends to join your game, on any platform, even if they don’t own the game. This Buddy Pass token, which you can hand out to two of your friends, only allows them to play for 14 days, however, so they will eventually have to buy the game if they want to keep playing.

To go along with the Buddy Pass system, Ubisoft also announced in a new video that the price of Rainbow Six Extraction will be decreasing to a rather generous $39.99. To make the deal even sweeter, Ubisoft will be making all post-launch content free.

As an added bonus for players who play both Rainbow Six Siege and Rainbox Six Extraction, there will also be a United Front bundle, which provides you with a smattering of cosmetics across both games. Playing both games will also unlock all Extraction operators in Rainbow Six Siege, potentially saving you from buying DLC’s.

Rainbow Six Extraction will launch on January 20th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and via Ubisoft +.