If you love playing Population: One using your Quest 1, it is time to start playing it every single day or as often as you like, as the days of the multiplayer FPS battle royale game is now numbered. According to the Seattle-based developer of the game, BigBox VR, the Quest 1 support for the famous Population: One will be over on October 31 of this year.

According to BigBox VR, the reason for the action will allow it to pour its full attention into the new projects it is developing. “We are building BIG POP1 experiences that will push the boundaries of multiplayer VR,” the Meta-owned developer explained. “In order to focus our efforts on next-gen features and tech, we’re ending Quest 1 support on October 31, 2022.”

On a side note, BigBox VR stressed that account progress, IAP, and crossplay will still be accessible using other devices like Meta Quest 2, Oculus Rift S, and Oculus Rift.

Despite this announcement, it is important to note that Quest 1 will not totally be unusable for playing Population: One. An alternative to resolve it is connecting the Quest 1 device to VR-ready computers (probably not a good choice for everyone due to their price) and resorting to cross-buy to get the PC version of the game through Air Link and Oculus Link.

On the other hand, to compensate for the sudden announcement, Meta said it would offer a refund for the players who purchased the game. And knowing Meta as a business, of course, the said refund wouldn’t come without any condition, especially to day-one players.

“Quest 1 customers are eligible for a base game refund if they contact Customer Support within 6 months of purchase of POPULATION: ONE on the Meta Quest Store,” the developer said. “Please note: People who also own a Quest 2 headset are not eligible for a refund.”