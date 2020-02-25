Qualcomm: These mobile operators will support 5G PCs powered by Snapdragon processors

Qualcomm today announced that over 17 mobile operators around the world will support the upcoming 5G PCs powered by Snapdragon processors. You can find the list of mobile operators at the end of this article. The first Snapdragon powered Always on, Always Connected 5G PCs will be launching later this year. Users in the following countries will be able to enjoy the ultra-fast, multi-gigabit per second peak speed using their 5G PCs.
North America
- Verizon
- Sprint
Europe, Middle East and Africa
- EE
- Swisscom
- Telefonica
- TIM
- Transatel
Asia, Australia and New Zealand
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- KDDI Corporation
- Rakuten Mobile
- KT
- LG Uplus
- SK Telecom
- SoftBank Corp.
- Telstra
“5G will transform and redefine the PC user experience across global networks,” said Keith Kressin, senior vice president and general manager, computing and edge cloud, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The hours spent downloading or uploading large files will become a thing of the past, with ultra-fast connectivity improving workflow, entertainment experiences and more.”
Source: Qualcomm