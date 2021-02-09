Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System that supports connectivity up to 10 Gigabits per second

Qualcomm today announced the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System. It is the world’s first 5G modem that supports connectivity up to 10 Gigabits per second. Along with the X65 Modem-RF system, Qualcomm also announced the next gen RF Front End (RFFE) solutions for 5G mobile devices.
Key innovations in the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System include:
- Upgradable architecture allowing for enhancements, expandability and customization across 5G segments and to enable major new forthcoming features, capabilities, and rapid rollout of new 3GPP Release 16 features via software updates. This upgradeable architecture allows for future-proofing of solutions based on Snapdragon X65, facilitating adoption of new features, extending device lifespan, and helping reduce total cost of ownership -– especially as 5G expands into new vertical industries such as compute, industrial IoT and fixed wireless access.
- Qualcomm® QTM545 fourth generation mmWave antenna module engineered for extending mobile mmWave coverage and power efficiency. The Qualcomm QTM545 mmWave antenna module pairs with the new Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System to support higher transmit power as compared to the previous generations as well as support for all global mmWave frequencies, including the new n259 (41 GHz) band, while maintaining the same tiny footprint as the previous generation.
- The world’s first AI antenna tuning technology, the first step in taking advantage of more than a decade of ground-breaking AI research and development into mobile-RF systems – allowing for major improvements in cellular performance and power-efficiency. For instance, the use of AI increases accuracy in detecting hand grips by 30 percent compared to the previous generation. This improvement supports enhanced antenna tuning capabilities which leads to faster data speeds, better coverage and longer battery life.
- Next-generation power-tracking solution that’s smaller, more efficient, and higher performance – a superior and cost-effective offering compared to average power tracking technology.
- The most comprehensive spectrum aggregation across all key 5G bands and combinations, including mmWave and sub-6, using frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD), providing operators ultimate flexibility in the use of fragmented 5G spectrum assets.
- Qualcomm® 5G PowerSave 2.0, which builds upon new power-saving technologies defined in 3GPP Release 16, such as Connected-Mode Wake-Up Signal.
- Qualcomm® Smart Transmit™ 2.0, a unique system-level technology licensed by Qualcomm Technologies for use with the Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System that takes advantage of modem-to-antenna system awareness to increase upload data speeds and enhance coverage for both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz bands while continuing to meet RF emissions requirements.
Qualcomm RFFE portfolio includes:
- Seventh-generation Qualcomm® Wideband Envelope Tracker (Qualcomm® QET7100) – World’s first multi-mode, multi-output, multi-power amplifier, wideband envelope tracking solution supporting global 5G sub-6 GHz and LTE bands.
- Qualcomm® AI-Enhanced Signal Boost – World’s first 5G adaptive antenna tuning solution enhanced with AI designed to improve context-based antenna performance and help OEMs address the growing number of antennas and frequency ranges required in 5G mobile devices.
- New integrated 5G/4G Power Amplifier (PA) Modules and Diversity Modules.
Smartphones with Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System is expected to be launched in 2021.
Source: Qualcomm
