Qualcomm details the Snapdragon 888 processor improvements

Yesterday, at the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 event, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 888 processor. The Snapdragon 888 5G processor will come with improved CPU and GPU performance, integrated 5G modem with support for both sub-6 and mmWave, and more. Today, Qualcomm detailed the features of this Snapdragon 888 processor, read about them below.

Snapdragon 888 Key Features:

: Snapdragon 888 is the world’s most advanced platform that implements 5G, along with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio for enhanced mobile experiences. The integrated 3rd generation Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System enables support for 5G sub-6 carrier aggregation and mmWave to deliver the world’s fastest commercially available 5G speeds, up to 7.5 Gbps. The Modem-RF System also supports superior coverage across virtually all major networks worldwide – including nationwide 5G thanks to the use of Dynamic Spectrum Sharing technology. Snapdragon 888 is also unique in supporting Global 5G multi-SIM, which allows for international roaming, managing personal and work numbers on the same phone, or optimizing monthly subscription costs. Plus, this platform includes the recently debuted Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6900 Mobile Connectivity System, supporting the fastest Wi-Fi 6 speeds of any mobile Wi-Fi offering in the industry (up to 3.6 Gbps), as well as new 6 GHz capacity with Wi-Fi 6E. FastConnect 6900 also delivers a new class of crisp, reliable and responsive audio with support for Bluetooth 5.2, dual Bluetooth antennas, Qualcomm® aptX™ suite, broadcast audio and advanced modulation & coding optimizations.? AI : Snapdragon 888 takes the biggest architectural leap forward in AI. The completely re-designed 6 th generation Qualcomm® AI Engine with the new Qualcomm® Hexagon™ 780 processor enables premium experiences that blend AI with professional cameras, personal voice assistants, elite gaming, lightning-fast connectivity and more. Snapdragon 888 delivers industry-leading power efficiency and performance with up to three times performance per watt improvement over the prior generation—all at an astonishing 26 TOPS. The platform is further enhanced by the 2 nd generation Qualcomm® Sensing Hub, which integrates a dedicated low-power AI processor to enable use cases like screen awake, lift and activity detection, and audio event detection. This is achieved by using contextual awareness and combining new data streams like 5G, WiFi, and Bluetooth. Additionally, the new Qualcomm AI Engine Direct software will provide developers the flexibility to run their next generation on-device AI-powered apps at full-throttle.

Snapdragon 888 packs in major architectural advances. It is manufactured using the most advanced 5nm process technology, allowing breakthrough performance and superior power efficiency. The Qualcomm® Kryo™ 680 generates up to a 25% uplift in overall CPU performance and allows top frequencies of up to 2.84GHz. It is also the first commercial CPU subsystem to be based on the Arm Cortex-X1. The Qualcomm® Adreno™ 660 GPU achieves its biggest performance leap yet, delivering up to 35% faster graphics rendering compared to the previous generation. More importantly, the Kryo 680 and Adreno 660 are able to sustain their performance over long periods of time, which is the hallmark of Snapdragon performance. Security : Snapdragon 888 includes many security measures for keeping on-device user data private including Qualcomm® Secure Processing Unit, Qualcomm® Trusted Execution Environment, and support for Qualcomm® Wireless Edge Services – a cloud service that Snapdragon can interact with for apps and services to measure the security of the devices and its wireless connections in real-time for secure experiences. Snapdragon 888 features a new Type-1 Hypervisor, which provides a new way to secure and isolate data between apps and multiple operating systems on the same device. Additionally, in collaboration with Truepic, Snapdragon 888 can capture cryptographically-sealed photos that are compliant with the Content Authenticity Initiative standard, an open standard for digital content provenance led by Adobe.

Smartphones based on Snapdragon 888 processor are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2021.

Source: Qualcomm