Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 details leaked ahead of official announcement

by Pradeep

 

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

This week, Qualcomm will reveal Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the upcoming flagship SoC for mobile devices. Ahead of the official announcement, key details of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC got leaked online today. As expected, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will feature improved CPU and GPU performance when compared to the current Snapdragon 888 SoC. Find the details below.

  • 20% faster CPU that consumes 30% less power
  • 4nm manufacturing process
  • 30% faster GPU that consumes 25% less power
  • Always-On Camera that can process 3.2 gigapixels per second.
  • 5G modem that supports up to 10Gbps
  • 7th gen AI engine with 4X AI performance.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 camera

Source: videocardz

