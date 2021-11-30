Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 details leaked ahead of official announcement

This week, Qualcomm will reveal Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the upcoming flagship SoC for mobile devices. Ahead of the official announcement, key details of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC got leaked online today. As expected, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will feature improved CPU and GPU performance when compared to the current Snapdragon 888 SoC. Find the details below.
- 20% faster CPU that consumes 30% less power
- 4nm manufacturing process
- 30% faster GPU that consumes 25% less power
- Always-On Camera that can process 3.2 gigapixels per second.
- 5G modem that supports up to 10Gbps
- 7th gen AI engine with 4X AI performance.
Source: videocardz
