Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 20% improvement over 730G

Qualcomm today announced Snapdragon 750G 5G mobile processor with several improvements over its predecessor. Snapdragon 750G will bring a selection of premium mobile features to an even wider audience.

Snapdragon 750G key features:

Snapdragon 750G features the truly global Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System, which supports both mmWave and sub-6 GHz, SA and NSA modes, TDD, FDD and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), and global roaming and global multi-SIM.

With the Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, Snapdragon 750G enables up to 10% better graphics rendering compared to Snapdragon 730G.

The Qualcomm AI Engine delivers up to 20% improvement compared to Snapdragon 730G.

Snapdragon 750G features the Qualcomm Kryo 570 CPU, which delivers up to 20% improvement compared to Snapdragon 730G.

Qualcomm Technologies’ AI-based audio and voice communication suite that is integrated into Snapdragon 750G.

Commercial devices powered by Snapdragon 750G are expected to be available by the end of 2020. Xiaomi will be the first OEM to ship a device with Snapdragon 750G.

“We continue to see great traction with our high-tier Snapdragon 7-series 5G mobile platforms,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “As we continue to build out this relatively new tier of our mobile roadmap, we’re always looking for ways to support the growing needs of our OEM customers. Snapdragon 750G delivers a selection of premium mobile features to an even wider audience.”

Source: Qualcomm