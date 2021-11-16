Qualcomm’s real competitor to Apple M-series chips coming only in 2023

Qualcomm today revealed that its next-gen CPUs will be available in devices launching in 2023. The next-gen CPU is designed by Nuvia team and is designed to set the performance benchmark for Windows PCs. Qualcomm claims that these CPUs will set the bar for sustained performance and battery life. In the second half of 2022, Qualcomm will be sampling the next-gen CPU based processors to customers.

The next-gen CPUs will be available in PC processors initially and then will be extended to mobile, automotive and data center designs.

Surprisingly, Qualcomm explicitly mentioned in their slide that these next-gen CPUs will offer Apple M-series competitive solution for Windows PCs.

Source: Qualcomm