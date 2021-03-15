Qualcomm’s motto appears to be ‘If they go high, we will go low‘ as the company appears to be responding to the threat of ARM-powered Macs with a new generation of cheap and cheerful Snapdragon 7-series processors designed for laptops.

Uncovered by Winfuture, the 8-core SC7295 would be cheaper and less powerful hat the recently leaked SC8280 processor. Based on the mid-range Snapdragon SM7350 processor, it will feature 4 “gold” cores, one running at 2.7 Ghz, 3 running at 2.4 Ghz and 4 low-power cores running at 1.8 Ghz.

It would not be as powerful as the SC8280XP which features four high-end “Gold +” cores clocked at 2.7GHz paired with four more high-end “Gold” cores clocked at 2.43Ghz.

While a range of performance and price is OK, it is obvious that even Qualcomm’s current high-end processors have not closed the performance gap with Intel and especially the Apple M1 chipset yet, and it seems futile to expect to increase ARM laptops market share with an even weaker product.

via XDA-Dev