Qualcomm is bringing 5G to Snapdragon 4-series processors in early 2021

Qualcomm today announced that it will bring 5G to Snapdragon 4-series processors in early 2021. This upcoming 5G capable Snapdragon 4-series is designed to be truly global. Qualcomm mentioned that 5G is already available with more than 80 commercial networks in more than 35 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania/Australia, and South America.

“Qualcomm continues to pave the way for 5G commercialization at scale, and the expansion of 5G into our Snapdragon 4-series is expected to address regions that currently have approximately 3.5 billion smartphone users combined,” said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated. “The Snapdragon 4-series 5G Mobile Platform is designed to exceed expectations for the mass-market segment by bringing an assortment of predominately high- and mid-tier features to a broader audience. It will deliver on the promise of making 5G accessible to all smartphone users.”

Smartphones based on this platform are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2021.

Source: Qualcomm