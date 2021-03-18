Qualcomm will release high-performance processors for laptops in second half of 2022

Early this year, Qualcomm announced that it will acquire NUVIA for a world-class CPU and technology design team. Qualcomm said that NUVIA CPUs will be integrated across Qualcomm’s broad portfolio of products, powering flagship smartphones, next-generation laptops, and digital cockpits, as well as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, extended reality and infrastructure networking solutions.

On March 16th, Qualcomm announced that it has completed the NUVIA acquisition. Qualcomm also announced that the first Qualcomm Snapdragon platforms to feature the new internally designed CPUs are expected to sample in the second half of 2022 and will be designed for high performance ultraportable laptops.

By late 2022, Apple will have its 3rd generation Apple M-series chipset. Hopefully, Qualcomm’s upcoming NUVIA CPU-based Snapdragon chipset will deliver performance that matches the Apple M3.

“We are excited to join the leading wireless innovator in the industry, driven by a common mission of inventing breakthrough technologies. Together, we will create a new class of high-performance computing platforms that set the bar for the industry,” said Gerard Williams former CEO of NUVIA, who now is SVP of Engineering at Qualcomm Technologies.

