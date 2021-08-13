It appears that this years QuakeCon, running from August 19th to the 21st, may live up to its namesake, with a “revitalised edition” of Quake due to be making an appearance.

Any mention of this “revitalised edition” has since been taken down from the event’s recently announced schedule, however not before XboxEra could copy the offending schedule item and preserve it for us all to see.

The “Let’s talk Quake” event which spilt the beans before being taken down originally read: “Quake is back, in this special stream John Linneman from Digital Foundry talks to Jerk Gustafsson of Machine Games about the title’s iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them. The pair will also discuss the additional content Machine Games have contributed to this revitalized edition.”

The description of the “Let’s talk Quake” event has since been changed to remove the last sentence which talks about the revitalized edition.

With id Software and Machine games hosting an event on the first day of QuakeCon called “QuakeCon Digital Welcome + Celebrating 25 Years of Quake” it’s possible that any “revitalised edition” of Quake could be revealed there, however, there are only a few rumours pointing towards this.

Regardless of if there’s going to be a new Quake to look forward to, QuakeCon 2021 definitely has a lot going on, with a jam-packed schedule across the four days of the event, which includes deep dives into Deathloop, Fallout 76, and The Elder Scrolls Online.