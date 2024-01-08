Qcells equips Microsoft with 12 GW solar arsenal until 2032, more than previous agreement

The figure is more than what was agreed last year.

Qcells, the South Korean photovoltaic manufacturer, is set to provide tech giant Microsoft with 12 gigawatts (GW) of solar modules. The partnership lasts for eight years, lasts until 2032 at least, and it’s equivalent to “powering more than 1.8 million homes annually.”

Microsoft’s VP of Energy, Bobby Hollis, says in the official announcement, “Our expanded agreement with Qcells is designed to drive large-scale domestic production of solar modules essential to advancing a resilient U.S. supply chain and clean energy economy.”

Qcells, which is building a fully integrated solar supply chain factory in Cartersville, Georgia, will source the modules from its U.S. manufacturing facility. The expanded alliance with Microsoft will help create hundreds of jobs in Georgia and contribute to the development of a resilient U.S.-based solar supply chain.

Last year, the two companies also shared their commitments to provide 2.5 GW module and EPC services, but this new agreement will add power to the previous deal. The companies cite goals to meet a carbon-negative, water-positive, and zero-waste working environment by 2030.

Qcells will then produce all stages of solar panel manufacturing, from silicon ingots to modules. The company aims to compete with China’s dominance in the market, hence the Microsoft partnership.