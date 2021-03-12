Lead by James Schall, formerly of SEGA and Amazon, the new publishing venture is set to focus on “bringing fresh, smaller games […] to market”

“We will bring a fresh approach to the publishing scene, embracing creativity and experimentation, whilst being intuitively and commercially guided by the decades of experience we have within the Group,” Schall commented in a news post by parent company Sumo Group.

“All publishers are looking for the next big thing,” continued Schall, “Secret Mode is focusing on finding those smaller gems – smart, creative games that we wished we’d developed ourselves.”

Secret Mode is retroactively taking over previously released Sumo Digital titles, namely Snake Pass and Little Orpheus while being “an outlet for Sumo’s internal projects,” Schall tells GamesIndustry.biz.

“These will be smaller projects, maybe games that have been in incubation for a little while that we will have a look at and find a route to market. And as we build up a support structure for those games, we will also build resources where we can help other teams.”