The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller isn’t made to last.

An investigation by iFixit has claimed that the life expectancy of the DualSense controller is far shorter than many would hope. Far shorter.

As part of a teardown and durability investigation, iFixit reports that the next-gen PlayStation controller is estimated to suffer from analogue stick drift in just over 400 hours.

The investigation reveals that the sticks included in the DualSense will roughly expire after 2,000,000 cycles. Clicking in the sticks are only expected to last 500,000 cycles.

With intensive testing through Call of Duty: Warzone, iFixit reports that the DualSense is capable of about 417 hours of play before the sticks need replacing, a task that isn’t easy for a large number of gamers.

“After this research, it’s bizarre to us that console makers don’t consider joysticks to be consumable parts and design them to be easily replaced,” iFixit says. “No device rated for a finite number of actions, especially one that lives next to so much contamination and takes so much abuse, can maintain perfect performance forever.”