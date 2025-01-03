PS Plus January 2025 brings one of the greatest racing games of all time

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

PS Plus January 2025 games are finally here, and with that, Sony seems to be kicking off the new year in the right way.

The 2020 remaster of 2010’s Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit joins the three-game list that’ll be available to all PS Plus subscribers. And to call it one of the greatest racing games of all time is not an exaggeration: 30 awards wins on its belt, including Best Racing Game from Game Critics Awards.

Hot Pursuit also debuted at number three in the UK but saw fluctuating sales, climbing back to third place in its fourth week before declining. In the US, it ranked seventh in November 2010 and sold 906,000 units by December, surpassing Gran Turismo 5.

Revitalizing the franchise with its cops-vs-racers formula, Hot Pursuit also sold over 5 million units by February 2011.

Besides that, Sony also lists Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for PS5 players and DEEEER Simulator—where you, literally, play as a deer. Suicide Squad was one hell of a flop though, even Warner Bros. exec said it led to a $200 million impairment charge. Ouch.

On the other side, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are also celebrating the rumors of UFC 5 and Diablo joining its January 2025 lineup. That brings additions to what’s already confirmed titles like Carrion, Road 96, Eternal Strands, and more.

Meanwhile, six games, including Escape Academy and Exoprimal, will leave the service on January 15.