Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S20 series next week at an event in San Francisco. The new S20 will be replacing the current Galaxy S10 series and will be launching alongside the new Galaxy Fold.

While Samsung is yet to share any details about the devices, we already know what to expect, thanks to the extensive leaks. Today, the trusted Samsung Insider Ice Universe has shared another image on Twitter which shows the camera layout of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with a quad-camera setup along with a dual-tone flash. The image also shows the 100x space zoom branding on the bottom of the camera housing confirming a telephoto camera lens.

Yes S20 Ultra pic.twitter.com/57iZrnAfYZ — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 5, 2020

Along with the image, Ice Universe also shared what looks like a teaser for the Galaxy S20 series. The 45 seconds teaser titled, Over the Horizon seems to talk about Samsung’s goal of going above and beyond to deliver better smartphones.

Over the horizon 2020 pic.twitter.com/S1Qye77Oj7 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 5, 2020

The Galaxy S20 event is scheduled for 11th February and will see Samsung unveiling its first line-up of 2020. The Galaxy S20 series is expected to come with top of the line hardware and will feature a major improvement in the camera when compared to Galaxy S10.