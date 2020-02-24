Project Acrylic concept bring the Windows 10X look to Windows 10

We have already seen some elements of Windows 10X coming to Windows 10, such as the colourful icons, but designer vGlad has decided to re-image the whole OS in the style of the new sibling.

The design, of course, draws heavily on Acrylic effects, and also brings an updated Start menu to the desktop OS.

Gallery

One of the best features of Acrylic design is the subtle animations, which can be seen in vGlad’s video below:

The ideas also work well on a phone-sized screen.

via the WC