Project Acrylic concept bring the Windows 10X look to Windows 10

We have already seen some elements of Windows 10X coming to Windows 10, such as the colourful icons, but designer vGlad has decided to re-image the whole OS in the style of the new sibling.
The design, of course, draws heavily on Acrylic effects, and also brings an updated Start menu to the desktop OS.
One of the best features of Acrylic design is the subtle animations, which can be seen in vGlad’s video below:
#ProjectAcrylic [Video]Opening animation for Weather. @MicrosoftDesign @panos_panay @itsmichaelwest @tomwarren @zacbowden @JenMsft @Clarkezone @boxnwhisker @zeealeid pic.twitter.com/cg1H9L2tCu
— vGLAD (@vastglad) February 22, 2020
The ideas also work well on a phone-sized screen.
#ProjectAcrylic [Video]New design for windows phone. @MicrosoftDesign @panos_panay @itsmichaelwest @tomwarren @zacbowden @JenMsft @Clarkezone @boxnwhisker @zeealeid pic.twitter.com/6PEpdPp8zI
— vGLAD (@vastglad) February 11, 2020
What do our readers think of the look?
