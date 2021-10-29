Meta (formerly known as Facebook) yesterday announced that Progressive Web Apps are coming to Oculus Quest. Some of the apps that are available today include Facebook, Instagram, Smartsheet, and Spike. Apps like Dropbox, Monday.com, MURAL, My5 (UK), Pluto TV, and Slack are coming soon. PWAs can be used to develop both 2D and immersive applications (via WebXR) for Oculus Quest.
To get started, check out the PWA developer guide. We’ve also published design best practices for 2D apps in VR. And, if you’re interested in adding immersive experiences to your PWA, check out our getting started guide for WebXR.
Source: Oculus
Comments