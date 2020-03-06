Pro CoD player Carl Reimer has been suspended from eSports team SoaR Gaming after accidentally discharging a weapon on a Twitch stream.

During a Twitch stream, Reimer pretended to threaten someone with his handgun. Reimer attempts to unload the gun, however, he also forgets that there’s already a bullet loaded into the chamber; he squeezes the trigger and fires.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt during the idiotic display of faux masculinity, nobody except an innocent collection of G-Fuel standing on the player’s desk. Press F to pay respects to the Fuel.

Not long after the display of idiocy was posted online, eSports Team SoaR Gaming announced that they were letting the player go.

“We do not condone the actions on livestream by Carl last night,” SoaR Gaming tweeted. “He has been removed from the SoaR Gaming roster effective immediately.”

We do not condone the actions on livestream by Carl last night. He has been removed from the SoaR Gaming roster effective immediately. — SoaR (@SoaRGaming) March 5, 2020

Reiner quickly took to his YouTube channel to apologise for his actions. In a video asking others not to do what he did, the Pro CoD player expresses deep regret in his actions.

The influencer explains that this is the biggest regret of his life and that he was under the influence of alcohol while he was streaming. Watch the apology video below:

For more Call of Duty articles, check this link here.