Prime Video customers can now share their favorite clips from movies and shows with others

Amazon Prime Video customers can now send scenes from Amazon Original series to others with few taps. Thanks to the new X-Ray technology, Prime Video customers can now share their favorite clips with others easily.

Here’s how this feature works:

While watching an episode in the Prime Video app on your iOS mobile device, hit the “Share a clip” button. This will pause the show and open a clip, edit, and share screen. Prime Video will generate a 30-second clip of what you just watched, and you will be able to move the clip forward or backward to fine-tune. You’ll also be able to preview it before sharing. Once you’re ready to share a clip, tap the “Share” icon on the screen, and you can upload it via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, iMessage, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

This feature works only with The Boys (Season One), The Wilds, Invincible, and Fairfax for now. Amazon will expand it to other original content in the coming months.

Source: Amazon