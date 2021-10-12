Microsoft today announced the release of PowerToys v0.47.1 with stability updates, based on user feedback.
The update brings the following fixes:
- #13516 – [Shortcut Guide] After releasing
Winkey, the start menu pops up
- #13517 – [PowerToys Run] Not working with
Win + Spacecombo
- #13536 – [PowerToys Run] Not working with
Shift + CapsLockcombo
- #13585 – [FancyZones] Shortcuts not changing layout
- #13211 – [FancyZones] Auto-resizing windows breaks with certain applications
- #13625 – [FancyZones] Layouts not being remembered after computer locks
Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities for power users to tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity. You can download the latest version at Microsoft here.
