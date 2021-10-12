Microsoft today announced the release of PowerToys v0.47.1 with stability updates, based on user feedback.

The update brings the following fixes:

  • #13516 – [Shortcut Guide] After releasing Win key, the start menu pops up
  • #13517 – [PowerToys Run] Not working with Win + Space combo
  • #13536 – [PowerToys Run] Not working with Shift + CapsLock combo
  • #13585 – [FancyZones] Shortcuts not changing layout
  • #13211 – [FancyZones] Auto-resizing windows breaks with certain applications
  • #13625 – [FancyZones] Layouts not being remembered after computer locks

Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities for power users to tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity. You can download the latest version at Microsoft here.

