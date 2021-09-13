Today Microsoft released an Experimental version v0.46.0 of their PowerToys utility, with a number of fixes and improvements, but also Microsoft’s Video conference mute feature, which would let you interrupt the video stream from your webcam at will.

PowerToys v0.46.0 Experimental also contains everything in the v0.45.0 release, including:

Fixed toolbar top right vertical offset to allow users to close other app windows.

Fixed compatibility issues for certain systems when compiling from source.

Fixed toolbox from persisting on screen.

Fixed microphone un-muting when changing Video Conference Mute toolbar position.

Added Video Conference Mute to the “Welcome to PowerToys” window.

Current known issues and limitations:

With some webcams, there is an incompatibility with Teams and the overlay image is not rendered, instead a corrupted frame is shown. If your camera has this quirk, please let us know the model in the [main tracking issue

The application preview (Teams, Meet, etc.) may show the overlay image flipped horizontally but that is expected, the image will show correctly to the other people on the call.

In order to enable/disable the VCM, PowerToys should run as administrator

Changes to some of the VCM settings require the application to restart to pick up the new values such as a new overlay image.

In some cases, the overlay image can be shown flipped vertically (the workaround is to edit the image and flip it before selecting it).

If the PowerToys Video Conference Mute webcam doesn’t show up in the video conference app, try restarting the app and if still doesn’t show up try restarting Windows.

This release is on the “Experimental” train, so only prerelease versions will be prompted for updates.

Download it from GitHub here.

via Neowin