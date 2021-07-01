Only two days after Microsoft released version v0.41.2 of their PowerToys utility, the company released an update with a number of fixes which takes the collection to version 0.41.4.

PowerToys include a tool to rename files, a keyboard manager and application launcher, image resizer, a keep awake utility, colour picker, a microphone muter, and more.

The update focuses mainly on stability and includes the following fixes:

Changelog:

#11898 – PowerToys Run crashing when selecting search results

#11912 – Awake has high CPU usage

#11955 – PowerToys Run error on Windows Startup

#11964 – Add “PowerToys” to Awake in systray

#12031 – FancyZones unable to start correctly

#12044 – Image resizes to 1×1

The current version of PowerToys 0.41.4 can be found here.