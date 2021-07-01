Only two days after Microsoft released version v0.41.2 of their PowerToys utility, the company released an update with a number of fixes which takes the collection to version 0.41.4.
PowerToys include a tool to rename files, a keyboard manager and application launcher, image resizer, a keep awake utility, colour picker, a microphone muter, and more.
The update focuses mainly on stability and includes the following fixes:
Changelog:
- #11898 – PowerToys Run crashing when selecting search results
- #11912 – Awake has high CPU usage
- #11955 – PowerToys Run error on Windows Startup
- #11964 – Add “PowerToys” to Awake in systray
- #12031 – FancyZones unable to start correctly
- #12044 – Image resizes to 1×1
The current version of PowerToys 0.41.4 can be found here.
Comments